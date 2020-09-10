News

All





This Is the Kit Shares Video for New Song “Coming to Get You Nowhere” Off Off On Due Out October 23 via Rough Trade





This Is the Kit, the project led by British-born singer/songwriter Kate Stables, is releasing a new album, Off Off On, on October 23 via Rough Trade. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Coming to Get You Nowhere,” via a video for the track that features Stables helping to get a car unstuck on a country lane. Watch it below.

Stables had this to say in a press release: “We made the video from footage of our friend's car getting stuck when they came to visit us during our rehearsal time just before we went into the studio to make Off Off On. It felt like a car getting stuck and people having to work together and ask for help to get it unstuck was a fitting story to accompany this song, which is itself about getting stuck and the ways we can help or hinder ourselves when it comes to getting out of unhealthy patterns. Making this video has been really nice for me during this time of not being able to get together with the rest of the band. I miss them and the time we spent together making Off Off On so it's been great to hang out with them in video form. Not as good as the real thing of course but comforting none the less.”

Previously This Is the Kit shared the album’s first single, “This is What You Did,” via a video for the track. “This is What You Did” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Off Off On is the follow-up to 2017’s breakthrough record, Moonshine Freeze, which was their first album for Rough Trade. Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz produced the album.

“We were on the same page about a lot of musical ideas, as well as doing things I wouldn’t do musically,” Stables says of Kaufman in a press release. “It was a lovely mixture of ‘you’re exactly in my brain and exactly at the opposite end of my brain.’”

Stables’ band in the studio included Rozi Plain (bass/vocals), Neil Smith (guitar), Jesse D Vernon (guitar, keyboards), and Jamie Whitby-Coles (drum/vox). The album was recorded at Real World Studios in the UK and finished just before the pandemic.

Since Moonshine Freeze Staples has also been performing with The National and sang guest vocals on their 2019 album I Am Easy to Find.

“I think it did me loads of good,” says Stables of her experience with The National. “It was so brilliant when I was writing to be away from my songs and the responsibility of overseeing a band or a project—just to forget about that for a while and be a minion in someone else’s band was brilliant, I loved it. I think it really helped my writing and my getting through whatever I needed to get through.”

Read our 2017 interview with This Is the Kit.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.