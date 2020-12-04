News

All





Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet Share Two New Songs, “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” Double A-Side Black Label Single Released on XL, Limited to 100 Copies





Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet have collaborated once again. They have just put out a single featuring two new songs, “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.” The single, a double A-side black label vinyl release limited to 100 copies, was available at London record stores Phonica and Sounds of the Universe, and it is already sold out. Digital transfers of the two songs have been put up on YouTube, and you can listen to them below.

The three English musicians collaborated back in 2011, releasing another double A-side single with the two songs “Ego” and “Mirror.” Back in April, Yorke performed an original song called “Plasticine Figure” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In March, Four Tet released his most recent album, Sixteen Oceans, on Text. It featured the song “Teenage Birdsong.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.