News

All





Thom Yorke Shares New Song “5.17” Written for the Final Season Peaky Blinders

Photography by Greg Williams



Thom Yorke has shared a new song, “5.17.” It’s been reported that the haunting new song was written for the final season of the British crime drama Peaky Blinders. It’ll be paired with another new song, “That’s How Horses Are,” which Apple Music lists as coming out April 3. Listen to “5.17” below. It’s out now via XL.

Yorke and his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood are contributing music to the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy. Yorke and Greenwood have also been busy of late with The Smile, their new band with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. In January the band shared their debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by “The Smoke,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2020, Yorke teamed up with Burial and Four Tet for two new songs, “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.”

Yorke released a new solo album, ANIMA, back in June 2019 via XL (stream it here). ANIMA was accompanied by short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, a “one-reeler” set to three tracks from the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.