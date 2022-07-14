News

All





Thousand Yard Stare Release New Single Next Week Watch the video for "Isadora" which comes out on Friday 22nd July

Web Exclusive



As comebacks go, Thousand Yard Stare have been one of the biggest success stories in recent years. The band’s seminal debut Hands On celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, and remains one of the most definitive records of its time. However, not content to just live off past glories, they’ve been busy writing and releasing new material ever since reforming in 2015. Culminating in 2020’s excellent third long player The Panglossian Momentum (Review Here).

So it gives us great pleasure to announce they’re releasing a new single on Friday 22nd July entitled “Isadora” via their own Stifled Aardvark label.

The single is the third in the band’s current Singles Series, following on from “Measures” which came out in March, and May’s follow-up “Adverse Cambers”. Recorded at Raffer Studios in rural Kent where the band had previously created The Panglossian Momentum, “Isadora” signals a further change in direction. This time in the shape of a short, sharp, burst of classic yet frenetic indie pop that lasts approximately 140 seconds.

Lead singer/ songwriter Stephen Barnes says of the tune : “When Giles (Duffy, guitar) sent me the bones of this track, I think initially it was destined to be an instrumental, but it’s kooky ear worm nature got inside my head. It’s a track about looking for the essence of who you are. It’s a fever-search for identity and a place in your world…. Yeah, Isadora is definitely a child of those pandemic times and surreal mind-sets brought about by so much uncertainty at the time. Ultimately though, Isadora is anyone or anything you want them to be. They could be you, they could be me, they could be who you want to be. Or, it’s just a rollicking lung bursting carnival of chaos to lose yourself in for two minutes.… that’s fine too!”

“Isadora” will be available across all streaming services and also via BANDCAMP as a three track single for download and limited CD.

Thousand Yard Stare will also return to the live stage again later this year, calling in at:-

October 21st - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham - TICKETS

October 23rd - The Prince Albert, Brighton - TICKETS

November 4th - 229 Venue, London - TICKETS