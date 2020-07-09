News

Throwing Muses Reveal New Track “Bo Diddley Bridge” Sun Racket Due Out September 4 via Fire





It’s a tale as old as (current) time: Throwing Muses were supposed to release their album—their first in seven years—but then all hell broke loose. Don’t worry though, the long-running alt-rock band is delivering Sun Racket on September 4, on Fire Records. In addition, they’ve just shared their gruesome new track “Bo Diddley Bridge.” Listen to the track below, followed by a complete tracklist for Sun Racket.

“The bridge collapsing/the water waiting/who’s saving us?” asks lead singer Kristin Hersh on the new track. The guitars are heavy and distorted, Hirsch is existential, the drums are pounding, but elegant. “Bo Diddley Bridge” is alt rock at its best. It even is recorded in stereo at one point!

According to a press release, the new album, the follow up to 2013’s Purgatory/Paradise, is modeled much like “Bo Diddley Bridge.” Forceful drums, reverb soaked guitar, and Hersch’s chilling, but powerful vocals.

Drummer David Narcizo explains the band's changing sound: “Sun Racket has always been geographical... a transplanted southerner in New England crash landing in California. A West Coast sound at New England scale, dragged back down to the south where the elements got more aggressive but now with deeper roots.”

According to the band, their 2013 album fluctuated a bit more while Sun Racket demands you “sit still.” “All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersch says. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After 30 years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”

Sun Racket Tracklist:

1. Dark Blue

2. Bywater

3. Maria Laguna

4. Bo Diddley Bridge

5. Milk At McDonald’s

6. Upstairs Dan

7. St. Charles

8. Frosting

9. Kay Catherine

10. Sue’s

