Throwing Muses Share Video for New Track “Frosting” Sun Racket Due Out September 4 via Fire





Challenge after challenge seemed to present itself in the face of Throwing Muses while trying to release their first album in seven years, but finally something worked out. The long-running alt-rock band is set to deliver Sun Racket on September 4, via Fire Records. Now they have shared another song from it, “Frosting,” via a video. Check out the C.K Sumner-directed video below.

Previously we posted the album’s gruesome track “Bo Diddley Bridge.” According to a press release, the new album, the follow up to 2013’s Purgatory/Paradise, is modeled much like “Bo Diddley Bridge.” Forceful drums, reverb soaked guitar, and Hersch’s chilling, but powerful vocals.

Drummer David Narcizo explains the band's changing sound: “Sun Racket has always been geographical... a transplanted southerner in New England crash landing in California. A West Coast sound at New England scale, dragged back down to the south where the elements got more aggressive but now with deeper roots.”

According to the band, their 2013 album fluctuated a bit more while Sun Racket demands you “sit still.” “All it asked of us was to commingle two completely disparate sonic vocabularies: one heavy noise, the other delicate music box,” Hersch says. “Turns out we didn’t have to do much. Sun Racket knew what it was doing and pushed us aside, which is always best. After 30 years of playing together, we trust each other implicitly but we trust the music more.”

