 Thundercat Shares New Song "Interstellar Love" (Featuring Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington)
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020  
Thundercat Shares New Song “Interstellar Love” (Featuring Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington)

It Is What It Is Due Out This Friday via Brainfeeder

Apr 02, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by The1point8
Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) is releasing a new album, It Is What It Is, tomorrow via Brainfeeder. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Interstellar Love,” which features Kamasi Washington, Flying Lotus, and percussionist Ronald Bruner Jr. (Thundercat’s older brother). Listen below.

Previously Thundercat shared the album’s first single, “Black Qualls,” which features Steve Lacy of The Internet and funk icon Steve Arrington. “Black Qualls” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Thundercat shared another song from the album, “Dragonball Durag,” which was inspired by the Japanese anime series Dragon Ball Z and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from the album, “Fair Chance,” which featured Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B and was inspired by the late Mac Miller. “Fair Chance” was also one of our Songs of the Week

It Is What It Is also features Childish Gambino, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. Flying Lotus executive produced the album with Thundercat.

Bruner had this to say about It Is What It Is in a previous press release: “This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

