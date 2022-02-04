Thurston Moore Announces Instrumental Album, Shares New Songs “The Station” and “The Walk”

News

Photography by Vera Marmelo



Thurston Moore (ex-Sonic Youth) has announced the release of an instrumental album, Screen Time, which will be out on February 25 via Southern Lord. Moore has shared two tracks from the album, “The Station” and “The Walk.” Check them out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Moore’s most recent solo album, By the Fire, came out in 2020 via Daydream Library. Sonic Youth has recently announced a rarities compilation, In/Out/In, which will be out on March 18 via Three Lobed Recordings.

<a href="https://thurstonmooresl.bandcamp.com/album/screen-time">Screen Time by Thurston Moore</a>

Screen Time Tracklist:

1. The Station

2. The Town

3. The Home

4. The View

5. The Neighbor

6. The Walk

7. The Upstairs

8. The Dream

9. The Parkbench

10. The Realisation

