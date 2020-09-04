News

Thurston Moore Shares 12-Minute New Song “Siren” By the Fire Due Out September 25 via Daydream Library





Thurston Moore (ex-Sonic Youth) is releasing a new album, By the Fire, on September 25 via Daydream Library. Now he has shared a new song from it, the 12-minute long “Siren.” At first you wouldn’t be blamed for thinking it’s an instrumental track, but then Moore’s vocals come in later in the song. Listen below.

By the Fire also features Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine) on bass and backing vocals, Jon Leidecker (aka ‘Wobbly’ of Negativland) on electronics, James Sedwards on guitar, and Jem Doulton amd Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley alternating on drums. It is Moore’s seventh solo album and recorded in North London earlier this year, just before the COVID-19 quarantine.

Moore and Daydream Library have released this statement about the album: “By the Fire is music in flames. 2020 is our time for radical change and collective awareness and Thurston Moore has written nine songs of enlightenment, released to a world on fire. Taking a cue from Albert Ayler’s ‘music is the healing force of the universe,’ this recording offers songs as flames of rainbow energy, where the power of love becomes our call. These are love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. By the Fire is a gathering, a party of peace—songs in the heat of the moment.”

&lt;a href="http://thurstonmooregroup.bandcamp.com/track/siren" mce_href="http://thurstonmooregroup.bandcamp.com/track/siren"&gt;Siren by Thurston Moore&lt;/a&gt;

