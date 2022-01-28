 Thyla Share Video for “Kin” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 28th, 2022  
Thyla Share Video for “Kin”

Self-Titled Debut Out Now via Easy Life

Jan 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Phoebe Fox
Brighton-based band Thyla have shared a video for their song “Kin.” Their self-titled debut album is out now via Easy Life. Watch the video and listen to the album in full below.

In a press release, lead singer Millie Duthie states: “‘Kin’ is about the feeling of pressure to prove yourself to friends and family. The amount of times each of us have gone home or out with old friends and the first question has been ‘Are you still working in the café?’ to which the answer still remains an awkward, ‘eh…yes.’ There are psychological benchmarks of success we all feel like we should hit, and we’re all guilty of mapping out our future timelines and expectations. The reality is that there really isn’t anything further from the truth. Life is unpredictable, it weaves and bobs, it meanders and sometimes sprints, but each path is unique and incomparable.”

