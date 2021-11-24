 Thyla Share Video for New Single “Flush” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 24th, 2021  
Thyla Share Video for New Single “Flush”

Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out January 28, 2022 via Easy Life

Nov 24, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Phoebe Fox
Brighton-based band Thyla have shared a video for their new single “Flush.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Easy Life. Watch the Joseph Daly-directed video below.

Frontwoman Millie Duthie elaborates on the new song in a press release: “We’ve seen so much polarization online, social media platforms act as echo chambers for the loudest and most extreme opinions. The situation is always more nuanced than the algorithm allows for. ‘Flush’ is about the state of anxiety caused by comment sections, and about plotting to make some quick money and run away from it all.”

She adds, regarding the video: “We chose to shoot ‘Flush’ at the abandoned village Tide Mills in East Sussex. The ruins symbolize the destruction of today’s society. We’ve abandoned our sense of community and real-world connections. With the advent of social media we were promised a world of interconnectivity, but we’ve ended up in a digital dystopia, a society paradoxically more isolated and alone. The old school computer monitor references the vaporwave aesthetic: shattered dreams and broken promises of utopia.”

