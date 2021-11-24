News

All





Thyla Share Video for New Single “Flush” Self-Titled Debut Album Due Out January 28, 2022 via Easy Life

Photography by Phoebe Fox



Brighton-based band Thyla have shared a video for their new single “Flush.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Easy Life. Watch the Joseph Daly-directed video below.

Frontwoman Millie Duthie elaborates on the new song in a press release: “We’ve seen so much polarization online, social media platforms act as echo chambers for the loudest and most extreme opinions. The situation is always more nuanced than the algorithm allows for. ‘Flush’ is about the state of anxiety caused by comment sections, and about plotting to make some quick money and run away from it all.”

She adds, regarding the video: “We chose to shoot ‘Flush’ at the abandoned village Tide Mills in East Sussex. The ruins symbolize the destruction of today’s society. We’ve abandoned our sense of community and real-world connections. With the advent of social media we were promised a world of interconnectivity, but we’ve ended up in a digital dystopia, a society paradoxically more isolated and alone. The old school computer monitor references the vaporwave aesthetic: shattered dreams and broken promises of utopia.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.