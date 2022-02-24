Tianna Esperanza Shares Video for Debut Single “Lewis”
Out Now via BMG
Feb 24, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Tianna Esperanza has shared a video for her debut single, “Lewis.” The track is an homage to Lewis H. Michaux, the owner of Harlem’s African National Memorial Bookstore. View the video, directed by Saba, below.
In a press release, Esperanza states: “Lewis woke me up to the reality of classism, racism, and religious oppression, and where they connect American people of all races. I began to think about how that struggle was interwoven in the fabric of my multiracial identity and I felt empowered by Lewis to own my voice.”
Esperanza is the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma (“Palmolive”) McLardy, who founded The Slits and would later go on to perform in The Raincoats.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Charlotte Rose Benjamin Shares New Single “satisfied” (News) — Charlotte Rose Benjamin
- ill peach Share Video for New Single “COMATOSE” (News) — ill peach
- Tianna Esperanza Shares Video for Debut Single “Lewis” (News) — Tianna Esperanza
- Momma Share Video for New Single “Rockstar” (News) — Momma
- Premiere: Haroula Rose Shares New Single “Spades” (News) — Haroula Rose
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.