Thursday, February 24th, 2022  
Tianna Esperanza Shares Video for Debut Single “Lewis”

Out Now via BMG

Feb 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Tianna Esperanza has shared a video for her debut single, “Lewis.” The track is an homage to Lewis H. Michaux, the owner of Harlem’s African National Memorial Bookstore. View the video, directed by Saba, below.

In a press release, Esperanza states: “Lewis woke me up to the reality of classism, racism, and religious oppression, and where they connect American people of all races. I began to think about how that struggle was interwoven in the fabric of my multiracial identity and I felt empowered by Lewis to own my voice.”

Esperanza is the granddaughter of punk legend Paloma (“Palmolive”) McLardy, who founded The Slits and would later go on to perform in The Raincoats.

