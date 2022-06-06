News

Tim Burgess Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Typical Music” Typical Music Due Out September 23 via Bella Union

Photography by Cat Stevens



Tim Burgess of The Charlatans has announced the release of his sixth solo album, Typical Music, which will be out on September 23 via Bella Union. Burgess has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Kevin Godley-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Burgess discusses his new album in a press release: “OK, we all know about double albums, right? Historically, they’ve been thought of as indulgent. But I came to the conclusion that what I was doing was the opposite of that. I wanted to give people everything that I’d done. Every idea was treated as if it was the best thing and had to be treated with extreme care. I wanted to give everything of myself. That was it.”

He adds: “I fell in love with the world again. During Covid, I read a pile of books, got better on guitar. I had new perspective. I wanted to learn how to be Tim Burgess who makes solo records. People have a vision of me as the singer in The Charlatans. That’s not going to change. Then there’s me as the Twitter guy. But I just fell in love with the world again and wanted the world to take me with them.”

Typical Music was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, and features musical contributions from Daniel O’Sullivan and Thighpaulsandra.

In April, Burgess shared the album track “Here Comes the Weekend,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last September, Burgess released the book The Listening Party, written about his Twitter listening parties.

Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from 2020.

Typical Music Tracklist:

1. Here Comes The Weekend

2. Curiosity

3. Time That We Call Time

4. Flamingo

5. Revenge Through Art

6. Kinetic Connection

7. Typical Music

8. Take Me With You

9. After This

10. The Centre Of Me (Is a Symphony Of You)

11. When I See You

12. Magic Rising

13. Tender Hooks

13. Don’t Stay Lost

14. L.O.S.T Lost / Will You Take a Look At My Hand Please

15. A Bloody Nose

16. In May

17. Slacker (Than I’ve Ever Been)

18. View From Above

19. A Quarter To Eight

20. Sooner Than Yesterday

21. Sure Enough

22. What’s Meant For You Won’t Pass By You

