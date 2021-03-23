News

Tim Burgess Announces New Book Inspired By His Twitter Listening Parties The Listening Party Due Out September 2 via DK; Burgess Will Donate Royalties to Music Venue Trust





Tim Burgess of The Charlatans has announced that he will be releasing a new book. The announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of Burgess’ #TimsTwitterListeningParty series, where artists and fans alike would tweet about and have listening parties for their favorite albums. The book, entitled The Listening Party, will be out on September 2 via DK and it collects tweets and stories from 100 of Burgess’ listening parties, featuring rare photos from the artists behind the albums.

All royalties made from the book will be donated to the Music Venue Trust, a UK-based charity that works to support grassroots music venues. On Twitter, Burgess wrote: “They’ve been doing such a brilliant job this past year and for a long time before. A pleasure to do my bit to help.”

DK Publishing director Mark Searle issued this statement: “In March 2020, stuck in lockdown and missing gigs, a friend sent a group text telling me to join one of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties. We listened along to Fontaines DC’s Dogrel and reminisced about seeing them live. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have done the same across more than 700 parties. The way Tim has brought people together while we’ve been apart is a phenomenon. To be publishing The Listening Party is a real honour. It will be a book for any music lover to treasure.”

Burgess also issued this statement: “The very first listening party we did was 10 years ago and then on March 23rd 2020 when the UK went into lockdown, we started a series where we invited some guests, thinking these would go on for a week or two. Here we are 730 something listening parties later! Our friends at DK asked if we’d be interested in working on a book and we loved the idea. We are also thrilled that sales of the book will be supporting Music Venues Trust.”

Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from last year.

(Via NME and The Line of Best Fit)

