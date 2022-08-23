Tim Burgess of The Charlatans Shares Video for New Solo Song “Sure Enough”

News

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans is releasing his new solo album, Typical Music, on September 23 via Bella Union. Now he has shared another song from it, “Sure Enough,” via an animated video for the single. Callum Scott-Dyson directed the video. Watch it below.

Burgess had this to say about the video in a press release: “I really enjoyed the video Callum made for ‘Laurie’ from I Love the New Sky. So when I finished Typical Music [the album], I sent him the 22 tracks and he picked ‘Sure Enough’ as a track he’d love to work on and as we had it earmarked for a single it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Scott-Dyson had this to say: “As soon as I heard the track, I thought it’d be perfect for my stop motion style as the song had a really naturalistic, sort of old school sound, and my style is a little more retro than most animated stuff so I was excited to dig in! On the last video I did with Tim we did a card cut-out video with a bit of a narrative and character running through it, so this time I wanted to just do something a bit more light, fun, and montage based, sometimes playing off the lyrics and other times just doing its own thing. I also decided to go with felt as the main material for all the elements in the video, which posed a bit more of a challenge in terms of movement but I was excited for the video to have a different feel and texture to anything I’d done in the past. I’m really happy with how it all came together and I hope people really enjoy it and feel more positive and upbeat when they check it out!”

In April, Burgess shared the album track “Here Comes the Weekend,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In June, when the album was announced, Burgess shared the album’s title track, “Typical Music,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Burgess had this to say about album in a previous press release: “OK, we all know about double albums, right? Historically, they’ve been thought of as indulgent. But I came to the conclusion that what I was doing was the opposite of that. I wanted to give people everything that I’d done. Every idea was treated as if it was the best thing and had to be treated with extreme care. I wanted to give everything of myself. That was it.”

He added: “I fell in love with the world again. During Covid, I read a pile of books, got better on guitar. I had new perspective. I wanted to learn how to be Tim Burgess who makes solo records. People have a vision of me as the singer in The Charlatans. That’s not going to change. Then there’s me as the Twitter guy. But I just fell in love with the world again and wanted the world to take me with them.”

Typical Music was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, and features musical contributions from Daniel O’Sullivan and Thighpaulsandra. Longtime collaborator Daniel O’Sullivan (Grumbling Fur, Sunn O))), Ulver) produced the album, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev).

Last September, Burgess released the book The Listening Party, written about his Twitter listening parties.

Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from 2020.

Read our recent First Issue Revisited interview with Burgess about The Charlatans’ Wonderland.

