Tim Burgess Shares Video for New Song “Here Comes the Weekend”
Out Now via Bella Union/[PIAS]
Apr 15, 2022
Photography by Cat Stevens
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans has shared a video for his new song, “Here Comes the Weekend.” It is the first release from Burgess’ forthcoming solo album, which is expected to come out later this year via Bella Union/[PIAS]. View the Kevin Godley-directed video below.
“The idea was very much about two people who were distanced and wanted to connect but were finding it really difficult because of mobile phone signals and rain and time differences and jet lag,” states Burgess in a press release. “And I always knew the album should start with ‘Here Comes The Weekend.’ It’s a simple song, and it’s a feeling more than anything.”
Director Godley adds: “This idea, about physical separation versus virtual connection, had Tim, Rose and Dan delivering impeccable performances throughout a pretty physical day, spent bending real people and live projections into a film that seems to blur the lines between joy and anxiety. Not that we set out to achieve anything that specific, but the improvisational nature of the shoot allowed it to emerge.Nor did it do any harm having an artist and song this bloody good to apply the idea to. Big thanks to Tim and everyone for the opportunity.”
Last September, Burgess released the book The Listening Party, written about his Twitter listening parties.
Check out our interview with Burgess about his Twitter listening parties, along with our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with him from 2020.
