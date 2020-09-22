News

Tim Heidecker Shares New Song “Oh How We Drift Away” (Feat. Weyes Blood) and Streams New Album Fear of Death Due Out This Friday via Spacebomb; Stream it Three Days Early via the Drive & Listen Website





Actor/comedian/musician Tim Heidecker (of Tim & Eric and Heidecker & Wood) is releasing a new album, Fear of Death, this Friday via Spacebomb. Now he has shared another song from it, “Oh How We Drift Away,” that features lead vocals by Natalie Mering (aka Weyes Blood), and has also shared a unique stream of the whole album three days early. Mering has sung backing vocals on other singles from the album, but this is the first single from the album where her voice takes center stage. It’s the album’s closing track, with lyrics by Heidecker and music by Mering (which is why it sounds so much like a Weyes Blood song). Listen to “Oh How We Drift Away” below.

You can also stream Fear of Death early over at Heidecker’s Drive & Listen website, where you can listen to album while driving around various cities around the world, via videos shot from the front of moving car.s Cities include London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York, Rome, San Francisco, Moscow, Mumbai, Havana, Beijing, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Stockholm, Wuhan, and many others. You can also pick the speed of the car, from three different settings. Check it out here.

Previously Heidecker shared the album’s title track, “Fear of Death,” via a video for the song, which was one of our Songs of the Week and also featured Weyes Blood. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Nothing,” which was a song is about the finality of death for those who don’t believe in an afterlife and also made a our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared another song from it, “Property,” that featured backing vocals by Weyes Blood and also made our Songs of the Week list.

As well as Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, Heidecker’s backing band on the album features Drew Erickson (Jonathan Wilson, Dawes), The Lemon Twigs’ Brian and Michael D’Addario, Jonathan Rado (Foxygen), and string arrangements by Spacebomb’s Trey Pollard (Foxygen, Bedouine).

“I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it,” Heidecker said in a previous press release. “It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’”

Heindecker previously released the fake break-up album What The Brokenhearted Do... back in June of last year. It was created after alt-right trolls spread a rumor that Heidecker's wife had left him. But, according to a press release, Heindecker is leaving satire in the wind and shooting straight for the scarily morbid: the inevitability of death.

This record is a dream come true for me,” said Heidecker. “I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

