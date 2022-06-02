 Tim Heidecker Shares Video for New Kurt Vile Collaboration “Sirens of Titan” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Tim Heidecker Shares Video for New Kurt Vile Collaboration “Sirens of Titan”

High School Due Out June 24 via Spacebomb

Jun 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Actor/comedian/musician Tim Heidecker has shared a video for his new single, the Kurt Vile collaboration “Sirens of Titan.” It is the latest release from Heidecker’s forthcoming album, High School, which will be out on June 24 via Spacebomb. View the video, directed and animated by Ben Levin, below.

“I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool shit,” Heidecker states in a press release. “I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”

Heidecker’s most recent album, Fear of Death, came out in 2020 via Spacebomb.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent