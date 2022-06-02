News

Tim Heidecker Shares Video for New Kurt Vile Collaboration “Sirens of Titan” High School Due Out June 24 via Spacebomb





Actor/comedian/musician Tim Heidecker has shared a video for his new single, the Kurt Vile collaboration “Sirens of Titan.” It is the latest release from Heidecker’s forthcoming album, High School, which will be out on June 24 via Spacebomb. View the video, directed and animated by Ben Levin, below.

“I’m so happy to have Ben Levin’s incredible talents here to put a visual spin on this song, a song which catches me in a reflective mode, thinking about some of those awkward days in my high school days, feeling weird and learning about all the cool shit,” Heidecker states in a press release. “I wrote it thinking about how Kurt Vile writes songs and I was embarrassed to send it to him, but did anyway and he liked it enough to come over and sing and play on it!”

Heidecker’s most recent album, Fear of Death, came out in 2020 via Spacebomb.

