Tim Kasher of Cursive Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “I Don’t Think About You” Middling Age Due Out April 15 via 15 Passenger

Photography by Erica Lauren



Cursive frontman Tim Kasher has announced the release of his fourth solo studio album, Middling Age, which will be out on April 15 via 15 Passenger. He has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “I Don’t Think About You.” View it below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Kasher states: “‘I Don’t Think About You’ is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords. The conceit reminds me a little of ‘I Got My Mind Set On You,’ a song that repeats its refrain endlessly as a means of suggesting a certain obsession, so I thought I’d approach this song similarly. The obsession is over someone who has since gone, leaving the narrator alone amongst the detritus of a life they once shared.”

He adds: “The video was something I could do at home, alone, during pandemic times. I’ve always appreciated that New Order video for ‘Round And Round,’ a bevy of models staring blankly at the screen. I thought I’d do something along those lines, but unfortunately it’s just a bunch of versions of me staring at the screen in lieu of attractive models.”

Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

Middling Age Tracklist:

1. Middling Age Anxiety Prologue (feat. ‘Long Days’ By Natalie Tetro)

2. I Don’t Think About You

3. What Are We Doing

4. The John Jouberts

5. 100 Ways To Paint A Bowl Of Limes

6. On My Knees

7. You Don’t Gotta Beat Yourself Up About It

8. Life Coach

9. Whisper Your Death Wish

10. Up And Cut Me Loose

11. Forever Of The Living Dead

