Tim Kasher Shares Lyric Video for New Single “What Are We Doing” Middling Age Due Out This Friday via 15 Passenger

Photography by Erica Lauren



Cursive frontman Tim Kasher has shared a lyric video for his new single “What Are We Doing.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Middling Age, which will be out this Friday (April 15) via 15 Passenger. Listen below.

In a press release, Kasher states: “‘What Are We Doing’ was written in my current home of L.A., and though it references it specifically, it’s more accurately an indictment of the U.S. and/or any first world society—the excess we expend at the expense of others. As a member of said society, I indict myself as well in the song; my hands are just as dirty as the next entitled citizen, benefitting from a ‘grab-n-go’ economy.

“As is often my preference, the brighter and more melodic a song is, the harder I tend to downturn the lyrics, as I’ve attempted here on this catchy little number, wagging the finger at myself and all of us privileged folk for continually exploiting and taking for granted this system that seems to have been created exclusively for those more fortunate.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Kasher shared the song “I Don’t Think About You.” He later shared the song “Forever of the Living Dead.”

Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

