News

All





Tim Kasher Shares Video for New Single “Forever of the Living Dead” Middling Age Due Out April 15 via 15 Passenger

Photography by Erica Lauren



Cursive frontman Tim Kasher has shared a video for his new single “Forever of the Living Dead.” The song features Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock. It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Middling Age, which will be out on April 15 via 15 Passenger. View the Eric Stafford-directed video below.

In a press release, Kasher states: “‘Forever of the Living Dead’ is the closing track, and so, attempts to sum up the various tangents of mortality and existentialism the album explores. It’s closer to stream-of-consciousness than most writing I do, using absurdist imagery to express, well, my abstract thoughts on aging, I suppose. As stream-of-consciousness goes, I’m not entirely sure just what it’s about at times. But it maintains a tone, and I’d like to think that tone reflects the album and the weight of our passage of time.

“I recruited both Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock to help out on this song, with Laura singing the second verse and Jeff playing a sax solo for an extended outro. Phenomenal stuff. Eric Stafford made the brilliant video, leaning hard into the absurdist imagery by creating a narrative of two zombies seeking one another out. I love what he’s done, and now I picture the video when I play the song, which is how a great video should work, in my opinion.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Kasher shared the song “I Don’t Think About You.”

Cursive’s most recent album, Get Fixed, came out in 2019 via 15 Passenger.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.