Tindersticks Announce Compilation Album, Share New Song “Both Sides of the Blade”
Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21 Due Out March 25 via City Slang
Tindersticks have announced the release of a new compilation album, Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21, which will be out on March 25 via City Slang. The band has also shared a video for a new song, “Both Sides of the Blade,” which was written for the upcoming Claire Denis film Fire. Watch the video, directed by frontman Stuart A. Staples, and view the album tracklist/cover art below.
Staples states in a press release: “I have always felt we move forward in small steps (the occasional leap), at times we have been happy to slow right down and examine what is in front of us so thoroughly that we could appear static from the outside. But on the inside of this world, like looking down a microscope, it is brimming with life. We now get a chance, or are forced, to look over our shoulder to see how far we have traveled.”
Tindersticks’ last album, The Waiting Room, was released in 2016 via City Slang. In 2020, they shared an EP entitled See My Girls.
Staples released a solo album, Arrhythmia, in 2018 via City Slang. In 2019 he scored the Claire Denis film High Life, which starred Robert Pattinson. Tindersticks contributed the new song “Willow” to the soundtrack and it featured the vocals of Pattinson.
Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21 Tracklist:
1. City Sickness
2. Her (’92)
3. Tiny Tears
4. Travelling Light (Single Version)
5. My Sister
6. Rented Rooms
7. Can We Start Again?
8. Dying Slowly
9. Sometimes It Hurts
10. My Oblivion
11. Harmony Around My Table
12. Show Me Everything
13. This Fire Of Autumn
14. Medicine
15. What Are You Fighting For?
16. How He Entered
17. Were We Once Lovers?
18. Willow
19. Pinky In The Daylight
20. Both Sides Of The Blade
