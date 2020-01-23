Tindersticks Share “See My Girls” Video (Plus Stream Their New “See My Girls” EP)
No Treasure But Hope Out Now via City Slang
Tindersticks released a new album, No Treasure But Hope, last November via City Slang. Today they have released the accompanying See My Girls EP, which features two versions of No Treasure track "See My Girls" and two additional tracks ("A Street Walker's Carol" and "Blood and Bone"). They have also shared a video for "See My Girls." Watch the video and stream the EP below. Also below are the band's upcoming tour dates.
Frontman Stuart A. Staples had this to say about "See My Girls" and its video in a press release: "'See My Girls' is a song about isolation, tourism, migration, and as part of No Treasure but Hope about the beauty and terror of the world. It was written on Ithaca and from the perspective of a small island, looking out with wonder and apprehension across the sea and beyond. The film is a collaboration with my daughter Sidonie Osborne Staples. After much preparation and experimentation, she made a continuous, layered illustration of her interpretation of the song, around 50mm high and 3m in length."
Previously Tindersticks shared No Treasure But Hope's first single, "The Amputees," via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "Pinky in the Daylight," via a video for the track directed by Staples (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).
Tindersticks' last album, The Waiting Room, was released in 2016 via City Slang. Unlike most previous Tindersticks' albums, No Treasure But Hope was recorded fairly quickly. "Five weeks from the first notes recorded to the mastering," said Staples in a previous press release.
"The last two albums were gradually built to a point of being finished in our studio from moments of playing and recording together," Staples further explained. "When we figured out how to present the songs live, different things happened to them. This time, we wanted to reverse that - to do something that was about being committed to a song together in a moment."
Staples released a solo album, Arrhythmia, in 2018 via City Slang. Earlier in 2019 he did the score for the film High Life, which was directed by Claire Denis (Staples has scored various other Denis films in the past) and starred Robert Pattinson. Tindersticks contributed the new song "Willow" to the soundtrack and it featured the vocals of Pattinson.
Tindersticks 2020 Tour Dates:
Jan 29 - Gent, BE - NTG - SOLD OUT
Jan 30 - Gent, BE - NTG - SOLD OUT
Jan 31 - Paris, FR - La Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT
Feb 2 - Brighton, UK - The Dome
Feb 4 - Berlin, DE - Berliner Philharmonie - SOLD OUT
Feb 7 - Hljómahöllin Reykjanesbær, IS - Stapi, Hljomaholl
Feb 9 - Helsinki, FI - Savoy Theatre
Feb 10 - St Petersburg, RU - Morze Club
Feb 11 - Moscow, RU - Vegas City Hall
Feb 13 - Thessaloniki, GR - Thessaloniki Concert Hall
Feb 15 - Istanbul, TK - Is Sanat Culture Centre
Feb 17 - Faro, PT - Teatro Das Figuras
Feb 18 - Lisbon, PT - Aula Magna - SOLD OUT
Feb 20 - Leiria, PT - Teatro Jose Lucio da Silva
Feb 21 - Coimbra, PT - Convento Sao Francisco
Feb 22 - Porto, PT - Casa Da Musica - SOLD OUT
Feb 23 - Vigo, ES - Auditorio Abanca
Feb 25 - Barcelona, ES - Palau de la Musica (Festival Mil-Ienni)
Feb 27 - Rennes, FR - TNB - SOLD OUT
Feb 28 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique
Feb 29 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique
Mar 1 - La Rochelle, FR - La Sirene
Mar 3 - Fouesnant, FR - L'Archipel - SOLD OUT
Mar 4 - Herouville, FR - Comedie de Caen
Mar 5 - Evreux, FR - Le Tangram
Mar 6 - Orleans, FR - Astrolabe
Mar 7 - Arras, FR - Tandem - SOLD OUT
Mar 9 - Besancon, FR - La Rodia
Mar 10 - Grenoble, FR - La Belle Electrique
Mar 11 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Mar 12 - Toulouse, FR - Metronum
Mar 13 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Pin Galant
Mar 14 - San Sebastian, ES - Teatro Victoria Eugenia
Mar 28 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
Mar 30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Apr 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr - SOLD OUT
Apr 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr
Apr 18 - Bochum, DE - Schauspielhaus - SOLD OUT
Apr 19 - Munich, DE - Prinzengententheater
Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Laeiszhalle
Apr 22 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
Apr 23 - Stockholm, SE - Dramaten - SOLD OUT
Apr 24 - Gothenberg, SE - Storan
Apr 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega - SOLD OUT
Apr 26 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Apr 28 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT
Apr 30 - Genk, BE - C Mine
May 1 - Rotterdam, NL - De Doelen
May 2 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
May 3 - Groningen, NL - Oosterport
May 5 - Geneva, CH - Alhambra
May 6 - Winterthur, CH - Casinotheater
May 7 - Ljubljana, SL - Kino Siska
May 8 - Belgrade, RS - Kombank Dvorana
May 9 - Vienna, AT - Akzent Theatre - SOLD OUT
May 10 - Vienna, AT - Akzent Theatre - SOLD OUT
May 22 - London, UK - Royal Festival Hall
May 24 - Dublin, IRL - National Concert Hall
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Stereolab Announce New Spring Tour Dates (News) — Stereolab
- Tindersticks Share “See My Girls” Video (Plus Stream Their New “See My Girls” EP) (News) — Tindersticks
- Sorry Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “More” (News) — Sorry
- Cage The Elephant Share New Version of “Broken Boy” Featuring Iggy Pop (News) — Cage The Elephant, Iggy Pop
- Premiere: Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) “Sadness” from “Knives and Skin” OST (News) — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.