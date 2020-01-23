Tindersticks Share “See My Girls” Video (Plus Stream Their New “See My Girls” EP)

News

Tindersticks released a new album, No Treasure But Hope, last November via City Slang. Today they have released the accompanying See My Girls EP, which features two versions of No Treasure track "See My Girls" and two additional tracks ("A Street Walker's Carol" and "Blood and Bone"). They have also shared a video for "See My Girls." Watch the video and stream the EP below. Also below are the band's upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Stuart A. Staples had this to say about "See My Girls" and its video in a press release: "'See My Girls' is a song about isolation, tourism, migration, and as part of No Treasure but Hope about the beauty and terror of the world. It was written on Ithaca and from the perspective of a small island, looking out with wonder and apprehension across the sea and beyond. The film is a collaboration with my daughter Sidonie Osborne Staples. After much preparation and experimentation, she made a continuous, layered illustration of her interpretation of the song, around 50mm high and 3m in length."

Previously Tindersticks shared No Treasure But Hope's first single, "The Amputees," via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "Pinky in the Daylight," via a video for the track directed by Staples (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Tindersticks' last album, The Waiting Room, was released in 2016 via City Slang. Unlike most previous Tindersticks' albums, No Treasure But Hope was recorded fairly quickly. "Five weeks from the first notes recorded to the mastering," said Staples in a previous press release.

"The last two albums were gradually built to a point of being finished in our studio from moments of playing and recording together," Staples further explained. "When we figured out how to present the songs live, different things happened to them. This time, we wanted to reverse that - to do something that was about being committed to a song together in a moment."

Staples released a solo album, Arrhythmia, in 2018 via City Slang. Earlier in 2019 he did the score for the film High Life, which was directed by Claire Denis (Staples has scored various other Denis films in the past) and starred Robert Pattinson. Tindersticks contributed the new song "Willow" to the soundtrack and it featured the vocals of Pattinson.

Tindersticks 2020 Tour Dates:

Jan 29 - Gent, BE - NTG - SOLD OUT

Jan 30 - Gent, BE - NTG - SOLD OUT

Jan 31 - Paris, FR - La Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT

Feb 2 - Brighton, UK - The Dome

Feb 4 - Berlin, DE - Berliner Philharmonie - SOLD OUT

Feb 7 - Hljómahöllin Reykjanesbær, IS - Stapi, Hljomaholl

Feb 9 - Helsinki, FI - Savoy Theatre

Feb 10 - St Petersburg, RU - Morze Club

Feb 11 - Moscow, RU - Vegas City Hall

Feb 13 - Thessaloniki, GR - Thessaloniki Concert Hall

Feb 15 - Istanbul, TK - Is Sanat Culture Centre

Feb 17 - Faro, PT - Teatro Das Figuras

Feb 18 - Lisbon, PT - Aula Magna - SOLD OUT

Feb 20 - Leiria, PT - Teatro Jose Lucio da Silva

Feb 21 - Coimbra, PT - Convento Sao Francisco

Feb 22 - Porto, PT - Casa Da Musica - SOLD OUT

Feb 23 - Vigo, ES - Auditorio Abanca

Feb 25 - Barcelona, ES - Palau de la Musica (Festival Mil-Ienni)

Feb 27 - Rennes, FR - TNB - SOLD OUT

Feb 28 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique

Feb 29 - Nantes, FR - Le Lieu Unique

Mar 1 - La Rochelle, FR - La Sirene

Mar 3 - Fouesnant, FR - L'Archipel - SOLD OUT

Mar 4 - Herouville, FR - Comedie de Caen

Mar 5 - Evreux, FR - Le Tangram

Mar 6 - Orleans, FR - Astrolabe

Mar 7 - Arras, FR - Tandem - SOLD OUT

Mar 9 - Besancon, FR - La Rodia

Mar 10 - Grenoble, FR - La Belle Electrique

Mar 11 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Mar 12 - Toulouse, FR - Metronum

Mar 13 - Bordeaux, FR - Le Pin Galant

Mar 14 - San Sebastian, ES - Teatro Victoria Eugenia

Mar 28 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

Mar 30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Apr 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr - SOLD OUT

Apr 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr

Apr 18 - Bochum, DE - Schauspielhaus - SOLD OUT

Apr 19 - Munich, DE - Prinzengententheater

Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Laeiszhalle

Apr 22 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

Apr 23 - Stockholm, SE - Dramaten - SOLD OUT

Apr 24 - Gothenberg, SE - Storan

Apr 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega - SOLD OUT

Apr 26 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Apr 28 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT

Apr 30 - Genk, BE - C Mine

May 1 - Rotterdam, NL - De Doelen

May 2 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

May 3 - Groningen, NL - Oosterport

May 5 - Geneva, CH - Alhambra

May 6 - Winterthur, CH - Casinotheater

May 7 - Ljubljana, SL - Kino Siska

May 8 - Belgrade, RS - Kombank Dvorana

May 9 - Vienna, AT - Akzent Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 10 - Vienna, AT - Akzent Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 22 - London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

May 24 - Dublin, IRL - National Concert Hall

