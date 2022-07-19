 Titus Andronicus Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “(I’m) Screwed” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 19th, 2022  
Titus Andronicus Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “(I’m) Screwed”

The Will to Live Due Out September 30 via Merge

Jul 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Titus Andronicus have announced the release of their seventh studio album, The Will to Live, which will be out on September 30 via Merge. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “(I’m Screwed).” View the Ray Concepcion-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Band vocalist Patrick Stickles states in a press release: “In ‘(I’m) Screwed,’ we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

The Will to Live was produced by Stickles alongside award-winning Canadian producer Howard Bilerman. The band’s previous album, An Obelisk, came out in 2019 via Merge.

The Will to Live Tracklist:

1. My Mother Is Going To Kill Me
2. (I’m) Screwed
3. I Can Not Be Satisfied
4. Bridge and Tunnel
5. Grey Goo
6. Dead Meat
7. An Anomaly
8. Give Me Grief
9. Baby Crazy
10. All Through The Night
11. We’re Coming Back
12. 69 Stones

