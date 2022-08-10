Titus Andronicus Share Video For New Single “Give Me Grief”
The Will to Live Due Out September 30 via Merge
Aug 10, 2022
Photography by Nicole Rifkin
Titus Andronicus have shared a video for their new single, “Give Me Grief.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Will to Live, which will be out on September 30 via Merge. View the Ray Concepcion-directed video below.
The Will to Live was produced by Stickles alongside award-winning Canadian producer Howard Bilerman. Upon its announcement in July, Titus Andronicus shared the single “(I’m) Screwed.”
The band’s previous album, An Obelisk, came out in 2019 via Merge.
