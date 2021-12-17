News

All





TNGHT Share Video for New Single “Brick Figures” Single Released as Part of the Annual LUCKYME Advent Calendar





TNGHT (the duo of producers Hudson Mohawke and Lunice) have shared a video for their new single “Brick Figures.” It is part of the upcoming annual LUCKYME Advent Calendar, a compilation of music released by the Glasgow label for charity. Watch the Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge-directed video below.

In a press release, Lunice states: “This is the kind of music Lego characters would be listening to on their own time.” Mohawke adds: “Really good beat we made.”

Last month, the duo shared the song “TUMS.” Their most recent album, II, came out in 2019 via Warp/LUCKYME.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.