TNGHT Share Video for New Single “Brick Figures”
Single Released as Part of the Annual LUCKYME Advent Calendar
TNGHT (the duo of producers Hudson Mohawke and Lunice) have shared a video for their new single “Brick Figures.” It is part of the upcoming annual LUCKYME Advent Calendar, a compilation of music released by the Glasgow label for charity. Watch the Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge-directed video below.
In a press release, Lunice states: “This is the kind of music Lego characters would be listening to on their own time.” Mohawke adds: “Really good beat we made.”
Last month, the duo shared the song “TUMS.” Their most recent album, II, came out in 2019 via Warp/LUCKYME.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- River Hooks Shares New Single “CMFRT” (News) — River Hooks
- Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of Upcoming Horror Film “The Runner,” Share New Trailer (News) — Boy Harsher
- Premiere: Half Catholic Share New Video for “What’s Good Is Gone” (News) — Half Catholic
- TNGHT Share Video for New Single “Brick Figures” (News) — TNGHT
- Premiere: Art d’Ecco Shares New Video for “Good Looks” (News) — Art d’Ecco
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.