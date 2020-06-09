 TOBACCO Shares Cover of Eric Carmen’s “Hungry Eyes” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 9th, 2020  
TOBACCO Shares Cover of Eric Carmen’s “Hungry Eyes”

Cover of Dirty Dancing Song Available on a 7-inch via Ghostly International

Jun 09, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela
TOBACCO (aka Tom Fec) has covered Eric Carmen’s “Hungry Eyes,” a song from 1987 that was featured in the classic film Dirty Dancing. The cover is out now digitally and also available as a new 7-inch single via Ghostly International. TOBACCO’s cover of “Hungry Eyes” was first heard on a “Pokemon porn parody video,” according to a press release, as well as being featured in his live sets. Check out the cover below, followed by Carmen’s original (which was written by Franke Previte and John DeNicola).

“I did ‘Hungry Eyes’ because I just love it,” says Feck in a press release. “It's a perfect song. I play it straightforward and stay mindful not to disrespect the original.”

The press release says that the 7-inch single’s B-side, titled “Can’t Count on Her,” “doubles down” on the style used in his last album from four years ago: Sweatbox Dynasty.

“I guess like the last breath of what I was doing,” says Fec of the B-side. “Getting it out of the system.”

