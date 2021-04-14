News

All





Tom Jones Shares Video for New Cover of Cat Stevens’ “Pop Star” Surrounded by Time Due Out April 23 via BMG

Photography by Rick Guest



Welsh singer Tom Jones has shared a video for his cover of the 1970 Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf Islam) song “Pop Star.” It is the latest single from his upcoming covers album, Surrounded by Time, which will be out on April 23 via BMG. Watch the video below.

“To me, ‘Pop Star’ is all about the excitement I felt at the time of my first success, and I imagine that a great many bands and artists feel the same when things start to happen for them,” explains Jones in a press release. “To get your first TV records out there, to be on TV for the first time, to get your first important gigs, and to go to the bank with your first earnings…what could be better than that? This track contains all that fantastic energy and brings back great memories for me.”

Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward co-produced the album.

Surrounded By Time Tracklist:

1) I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3) Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

6) I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

9) Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White)

11) I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.