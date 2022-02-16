News

Tomberlin Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “happy accident” i don’t know who needs to hear this… Due Out April 29 via Saddle Creek





Tomberlin (the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin) has announced the release of her new album, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, which will be out on April 29 via Saddle Creek. Tomberlin has also shared a video for a new album single, “happy accident,” in addition to announcing a string of upcoming tour dates. View the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.

“‘Happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone,” states Tomberlin in a press release. “Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”

The new single features Cass McCombs on guitar, Felix Walworth on drums and Philip Weinrobe, who also co-produced the album, on bass.

Tomberlin previously shared the album track “idkwntht” last month. Her most recent music project was the Alex G-produced Projections EP, which came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

Check out our My Firsts interview with Tomberlin.

i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:

1. easy

2. born again runner

3. tap

4. memory

5. unsaid

6. sunstruck

7. collect caller

8. stoned

9. happy accident

10. possessed

11. idkwntht

Tomberlin 2022 Tour Dates:

April 20, 2022 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^

April 21, 2022 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^

April 22, 2022 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^

April 25, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^

April 26, 2022 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^

April 27, 2022 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

April 28, 2022 Margate, UK @ Caves ^

April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk

May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou’s *

Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *

Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

^ Solo shows

* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn

