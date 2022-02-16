Tomberlin Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “happy accident”
i don’t know who needs to hear this… Due Out April 29 via Saddle Creek
Tomberlin (the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin) has announced the release of her new album, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, which will be out on April 29 via Saddle Creek. Tomberlin has also shared a video for a new album single, “happy accident,” in addition to announcing a string of upcoming tour dates. View the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.
“‘Happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone,” states Tomberlin in a press release. “Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”
The new single features Cass McCombs on guitar, Felix Walworth on drums and Philip Weinrobe, who also co-produced the album, on bass.
Tomberlin previously shared the album track “idkwntht” last month. Her most recent music project was the Alex G-produced Projections EP, which came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.
i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:
1. easy
2. born again runner
3. tap
4. memory
5. unsaid
6. sunstruck
7. collect caller
8. stoned
9. happy accident
10. possessed
11. idkwntht
Tomberlin 2022 Tour Dates:
April 20, 2022 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^
April 21, 2022 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^
April 22, 2022 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^
April 25, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^
April 26, 2022 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^
April 27, 2022 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^
April 28, 2022 Margate, UK @ Caves ^
April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^
May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^
May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^
May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^
May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^
May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^
May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^
May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^
May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *
May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *
May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *
May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *
May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *
May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk
May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *
May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *
May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou’s *
Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *
Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *
Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
^ Solo shows
* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn
