Tomberlin Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “happy accident”

i don’t know who needs to hear this… Due Out April 29 via Saddle Creek

Feb 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Tomberlin (the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin) has announced the release of her new album, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, which will be out on April 29 via Saddle Creek. Tomberlin has also shared a video for a new album single, “happy accident,” in addition to announcing a string of upcoming tour dates. View the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.

“‘Happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone,” states Tomberlin in a press release. “Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”

The new single features Cass McCombs on guitar, Felix Walworth on drums and Philip Weinrobe, who also co-produced the album, on bass.

Tomberlin previously shared the album track “idkwntht” last month. Her most recent music project was the Alex G-produced Projections EP, which came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

Check out our My Firsts interview with Tomberlin.

i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:

1. easy
2. born again runner
3. tap
4. memory
5. unsaid
6. sunstruck
7. collect caller
8. stoned
9. happy accident
10. possessed
11. idkwntht

Tomberlin 2022 Tour Dates:

April 20, 2022 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^
April 21, 2022 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^
April 22, 2022 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^
April 25, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^
April 26, 2022 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^
April 27, 2022 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^
April 28, 2022 Margate, UK @ Caves ^
April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^
May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^
May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^
May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^
May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^
May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^
May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^
May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^
May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *
May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *
May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *
May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *
May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *
May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk
May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *
May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *
May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou’s *
Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *
Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *
Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *
Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

^ Solo shows
* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



