Tomberlin Announces New EP Co-Produced by Alex G; Shares Video for New Song “Wasted”

Tomberlin, the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin, released her debut albums At Weddings back in 2018—we even gave it Album of the Week. Now, the singer/songwriter is back with a new EP Projections, co-produced by none other than indie rock singer Alex G and bandmate Sam Acchione. Today, she shares the first single “Wasted” via video. Projections is due out October 16 via Saddle Creek. Watch the below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Directed by Busy Philipps the “Wasted” music video is sweet. Tomberlin and a gang of two young girls traverse a lush landscape—which Tomberlin’s dress so happens to match. The song itself is delicate as Tomberlin reckons with what to do about a confusing crush. A hopeful bass underscores the bouncing drums and staccato stringed rhythm. “How come you only say I’m cute when you’re wasted,” the singer wonders.

Tomberlin had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Wasted’ was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn't sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all ‘kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.’ It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about four days on an iPhone.”

Philipps had this to say about directing the video: “It was such a collaborative and intimate experience- We'd been listening a lot to the EP in the house. The concept evolved from how striking SB looked in that dress, combined with the lushness of the greenery and watching our pre-teen daughter and her friend having this kind of magical few weeks of freedom and childhood in the middle of what has been such a heavy time, obviously. Being able to just shoot it on our phones meant we could do it whenever the girls were up for it, or when the light was perfect or even right after the hurricane cleared. We would just run out and do it. I would hold up my little beats pill and play the music on repeat and we would just get stuff. Honestly, it was magic. I feel like it comes through when you watch the video.”

Projections EP Tracklist:

1. Hours

2. Wasted

3. Floor

4. Sin

5. Natural Light

