Tomberlin Shares New Single “idkwntht” Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Michelle Yoon



Tomberlin, the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin, has shared a new single, “idkwntht.” It features guest vocals from Felix Walworth of the Brooklyn band Told Slant. Listen below.

In a press release, Tomberlin states: “‘Idkwntht’ is a sonic altar of sorts. It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity, and setting an intention for what is to come. Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. Holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.”

Tomberlin’s most recent music project was the Alex G-produced Projections EP, which came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

Check out our My Firsts interview with Tomberlin.

