Tomberlin Shares New Song “Hours” Projections EP Due Out October 16 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Blake Stephens



Tomberlin, the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin, is releasing a new EP, Projections, on October 16 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared its second single, “Hours.” Listen below.

In a press release Tomberlin had this to say about the song: “‘Hours’ is a song ruminating on time spent with someone who makes time spent doing nothing together feel meaningful. So many love songs are like ‘love me’ or ‘I love you,’ but writing this I wasn't sure what I was feeling or the other person's feelings. I have a tendency to feel the need to explain myself before I've even been asked to. I think this song is me trying to do that in my head instead of with that person prematurely, even though I sent this song to them directly after I wrote it.”

Projections was co-produced by fellow indie rock singer Alex G and bandmate Sam Acchione. Previously Tomberlin shared the EP’s first single, “Wasted,” via a music video directed by Busy Phillips. “Wasted” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Tomberlin released her debut album At Weddings back in 2018 (it was our Album of the Week). At Weddings was rated one of the best debut’s of 2018—you can read the review here.

Also check out our My Firsts interview with Tomberlin.

