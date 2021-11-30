News

TOMMASO Shares New Single “Thinkin’ of You” Listen to the Track Below





Chicago songwriter, producer, and musician TOMMASO is breaking off under his solo moniker after years of working behind the scenes. He debuted last year with a handful of new singles, “Brother” and “Better On T.V.,” steadily locking in his catchy brand of twee indie pop and lo-fi rock. This year, he’s shared his latest single, “Sarina,” and his new single, “Thinkin’ of You,” out now.

“Thinkin’ of You” leans into the easygoing, sun-kissed side of TOMMASO’s sound, letting TOMMASO’s relaxed vocal melodies mesh seamlessly with the sunny instrumentation and warm lo-fi haze. That lo-fi filter eventually gives way to sunny indie pop melodies, effortlessly capturing the joy and nostalgia of young love. If you are looking for a break from winter doldrums, TOMMASO’s sunny indie pop delivers.

TOMMASO says of the song, “‘Thinkin’ of You’ is the first song I recorded in my new home studio. For months, it was the first thing I’d play while mindlessly picking away at my guitar on my living room sofa. The chords gave off a happy yet nostalgic feel, inspiring me to write a reminiscent song about being young and in love and running away from home.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.