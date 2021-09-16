News

All





Tonstartssbandht Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “What Has Happened” Petunia Due Out October 22 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Andy White



Tonstartssbandht (the brother duo of Edwin and Andy White) have announced the release of their 18th studio album, Petunia, which will be out on October 22 via Mexican Summer. They have subsequently shared a video for the album’s lead single, “What Has Happened.” Check out the Case Mahan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

Mahan states in a press release regarding the new video: “We shot a couple hundred feet of Super 8 in the hot Orlando sun. That nocturnal bird that showed up midday gave us permission to film a heavy subject on a beautiful afternoon. Not premeditated, everything seemed to fall into place much like the band’s performances that are sometimes seemingly improvised.”

The vast majority of Petunia was written and recorded by the duo at their home studio in Orlando between April and August 2020. It was mixed by Joseph Santarpia and Roberto Pagano at The Idiot Room in San Francisco.

The band’s previous album, Sorcerer, came out in 2017 via Mexican Summer.

Petunia Tracklist:

1. Pass Away

2. Hey Bad

3. What Has Happened

4. Falloff

5. Magic Pig

6. All Of My Children

7. Smilehenge

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.