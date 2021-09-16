Tonstartssbandht Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “What Has Happened”
Petunia Due Out October 22 via Mexican Summer
Sep 16, 2021
Photography by Andy White
Tonstartssbandht (the brother duo of Edwin and Andy White) have announced the release of their 18th studio album, Petunia, which will be out on October 22 via Mexican Summer. They have subsequently shared a video for the album’s lead single, “What Has Happened.” Check out the Case Mahan-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.
Mahan states in a press release regarding the new video: “We shot a couple hundred feet of Super 8 in the hot Orlando sun. That nocturnal bird that showed up midday gave us permission to film a heavy subject on a beautiful afternoon. Not premeditated, everything seemed to fall into place much like the band’s performances that are sometimes seemingly improvised.”
The vast majority of Petunia was written and recorded by the duo at their home studio in Orlando between April and August 2020. It was mixed by Joseph Santarpia and Roberto Pagano at The Idiot Room in San Francisco.
The band’s previous album, Sorcerer, came out in 2017 via Mexican Summer.
Petunia Tracklist:
1. Pass Away
2. Hey Bad
3. What Has Happened
4. Falloff
5. Magic Pig
6. All Of My Children
7. Smilehenge
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Xenia Rubinos Shares Video for New Song “Don’t Put Me in Red” (News) — Xenia Rubinos
- Premiere: Gaze is Ghost Shares New Video for “In Parentheses” (News) — Gaze is Ghost
- Ouri Debuts Two New Singles, “High & Choking Pt. 1” and “Chains” (News) — Ouri
- José González on His Upbringing and His New Album “Local Valley” (Interview) — José González
- Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Nothing” (News) — Lionlimb
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.