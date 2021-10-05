 Tonstartssbandht Share Video for New Single “Pass Away” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 5th, 2021  
Tonstartssbandht Share Video for New Single “Pass Away”

Petunia Due Out October 22 via Mexican Summer

Oct 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Case Mahan
Tonstartssbandht (the brother duo of Edwin and Andy White) have shared a live studio performance video for their new single “Pass Away.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Petunia, which will be out on October 22 via Mexican Summer. Watch the video below.

The duo previously shared the song “What Has Happened” last month upon the new album’s announcement, and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sorcerer, the duo’s previous studio album, came out in 2017 via Mexican Summer.

Most Recent