Top 50 TV Shows of 2019 to Stream Now During the Quarantine

We’re all stuck inside during the quarantine. It could last for more weeks, but more likely for months—whatever it takes to make sure that those most at risk in our society aren’t exposed to COVID-19. So we’re on our couch, perhaps still in our PJs, pretending to be productive. But with the weight of all that’s going on, perhaps we just want to grab the remote. But what to watch? These days we’re spoilt for choice, depending on which TV services you partake in. Some have cable plus streaming services, others are cord cutters and rely on only on Netflix and their ilk. But then there’s Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Go (and soon HBO Plus), Disney Plus, DC Universe, BritBox, CBS All Access, and others we’re no doubt forgetting. Sure, we’ve all been told to watch Tiger King, but what else?

We decided to dust off an abandoned project to help give some suggestions of recent shows to check out while you’re confined to home. Last December we had started a list of the Best TV Shows of 2019, conducting a vote with all our writers, but never finished it. Better late than never we say. So our writers finished up their blurbs on the Top 10 and we belatedly present to you a list of last year’s best shows to help you decide on what to watch until we’re allowed outside again.

Read the full list here in our list section.

