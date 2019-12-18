Top Gun: Maverick – Watch Tom Cruise Return to His Iconic Role in the New Trailer
Movie Due Out June 26, 2020 via Paramount
Next year Tom Cruise is returning to his iconic Pete "Maverick" Mitchell cocky fighter pilot role in Top Gun: Maverick, the long awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun, and now a new trailer for it has been shared. In it, Maverick returns to the air force flight school he once trained at, but this time as a teacher. Top Gun: Maverick is due out June 26, 2020 via Paramount. Watch the trailer below.
Whereas the late Tony Scott directed the original Top Gun, the sequel is helmed by Joseph Kosinski. Kosinski previously worked with Cruise directing him in 2013's Oblivion. He's also directed 2010's Tron: Legacy, another long awaited sequel, and the 2017 firefighter drama Only the Brave. Top Gun: Maverick also sees the return of Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Miles Teller also stars as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, a pilot trainee and the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, who died in the first film (where he was played by Anthony Edwards). The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly as a somewhat age appropriate love interest (she's only eight years younger than Cruise), as well as Jon Hamm, Ed Harries, and The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, among others.
