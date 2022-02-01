News

Tori Amos Announces North American Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Tori Amos has announced a North American tour in support of her newest album, Ocean to Ocean. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 4) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Amos recently performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, which will be released tomorrow. Ocean to Ocean came out last year via Decca, and it featured the songs “Speaking With Trees” and “Spies.” Check out our Why Not Both podcast episode featuring an interview with Amos here.

Tori Amos 2022 Tour Dates:

4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets

5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

