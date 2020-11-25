News

All





Tori Amos Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Better Angels” Christmastide EP Due Out December 4 via Decca

Photography by Desmond Murray



Tori Amos is releasing a new holiday themed EP, Christmastide, on December 4 via Decca. Now she has shared the EP’s closing track, “Better Angels,” via a lyric video. Watch and listen below.

Amos had this to say about “Better Angels” in a press release: “With ‘Better Angels’ I wanted to acknowledge the year we have all been through and know that there is hope. We can find that hope within ourselves if we continue to focus our collective minds and souls. We are slowly starting to find a clearer path to transform together for the better of all.”

Christmastide has four new original songs by Amos. The EP features drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Jon Evans. The limited edition vinyl version will feaure illustrations by graphic artist Rantz Hoseley, as well as a special Christmas card and message from Amos.

Read our 2015 interview with Amos on her classic albums Little Earthquakes and Under the Pink.

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait article with Amos, in which she provided a self-portrait photo and wrote a list of personal things her fans may not know about her.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.