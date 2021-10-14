 Tori Amos Shares New Single “Spies” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 14th, 2021  
Tori Amos Shares New Single “Spies”

Ocean to Ocean Due Out October 29 via Decca

Oct 14, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Desmond Murray
Tori Amos has shared her new single “Spies.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Ocean to Ocean, which is due out on October 29 via Decca. Listen below.

Last month, Amos shared the song “Speaking With Trees” from the upcoming album. In 2020, she released a holiday themed EP, Christmastide, via Decca.

Read our 2015 interview with Amos on her classic albums Little Earthquakes and Under the Pink.

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait article with Amos, in which she provided a self-portrait photo and wrote a list of personal things her fans may not know about her.

