News

All





Tori Amos Shares New Single “Spies” Ocean to Ocean Due Out October 29 via Decca

Photography by Desmond Murray



Tori Amos has shared her new single “Spies.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Ocean to Ocean, which is due out on October 29 via Decca. Listen below.

Last month, Amos shared the song “Speaking With Trees” from the upcoming album. In 2020, she released a holiday themed EP, Christmastide, via Decca.

Read our 2015 interview with Amos on her classic albums Little Earthquakes and Under the Pink.

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait article with Amos, in which she provided a self-portrait photo and wrote a list of personal things her fans may not know about her.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.