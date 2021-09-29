News

Tori Amos Shares New Song “Speaking With Trees” Ocean to Ocean Due Out October 29 via Decca

Photography by Desmond Murray



Tori Amos has shared a new song, “Speaking With Trees.” It is the first offering from her forthcoming album, Ocean to Ocean, which is due out on October 29 via Decca. Listen below.

“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos states in a press release. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Last year, Amos released a holiday themed EP, Christmastide, via Decca.

