Toro y Moi Announces New Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Postman” and “Magazine”
Mahal Due Out April 29 via Dead Oceans
Jan 26, 2022
Photography by Chris Maggio
Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has announced the release of a new studio album, Mahal, which will be out on April 29 via Dead Oceans. Bear has also shared videos for two new singles from the album, “Postman” and “Magazine,” the latter of which features vocals from Salami Rose Joe Lewis. View the Kid. Studio-directed video for “Postman” and the Arlington Lowell-directed video for “Magazine” below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Toro y Moi’s most recent album, Outer Peace, was released in 2019 via Carpark.
Mahal Tracklist:
1. The Medium (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
2. Goes By So Fast
3. Magazine (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)
4. Postman
5. The Loop
6. Last Year
7. Mississippi
8. Clarity (feat. Sofie)
9. Foreplay
10. Déjà Vu
11. Way Too Hot
12. Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)
13. Days in Love
