 Toro y Moi Announces New Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Postman” and “Magazine” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Toro y Moi Announces New Album, Shares Videos for New Singles “Postman” and “Magazine”

Mahal Due Out April 29 via Dead Oceans

Jan 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chris Maggio
Bookmark and Share


Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has announced the release of a new studio album, Mahal, which will be out on April 29 via Dead Oceans. Bear has also shared videos for two new singles from the album, “Postman” and “Magazine,” the latter of which features vocals from Salami Rose Joe Lewis. View the Kid. Studio-directed video for “Postman” and the Arlington Lowell-directed video for “Magazine” below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Toro y Moi’s most recent album, Outer Peace, was released in 2019 via Carpark.

Mahal Tracklist:

1. The Medium (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
2. Goes By So Fast
3. Magazine (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)
4. Postman
5. The Loop
6. Last Year
7. Mississippi
8. Clarity (feat. Sofie)
9. Foreplay
10. Déjà Vu
11. Way Too Hot
12. Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)
13. Days in Love

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent