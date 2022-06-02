News

Toro y Moi Shares New Short Film Starring Himself and Eric André Goes By So Fast: A MAHAL Film Out Now

Photography by Philips Shum



Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has released a new short film, Goes By So Fast: A MAHAL Film. The 12-minute clip stars Bear alongside comedian Eric André, and was directed by frequent collaborator Harry Israelson. View below.

In a press release, Israelson states: “Having worked with Chaz for over a decade, there’s been this natural evolution of our storytelling; with MAHAL, from day one, we discussed a companion film. To me, the idea was to create a world around the record, so listeners could stick their head inside the album cover itself and have a look around. Our challenge was to make a film that felt evocative of the album’s themes and lyrics and together I think we made something truly weird and unique.”

Bear adds: “Shortly after finding the Jeepney, ideas for films and videos immediately came to mind. Given the more serious themes of the record, Harry and I both felt it fitting to come up with something humorous and fun. I wanted to make something that humanized the music and hopefully myself in ways. Knowing that I’m not much of an actor and somewhat reserved, we felt it was best to find a supporting actor who would bring some context to the ‘man behind the curtain.’ We felt Eric André’s character, Panther, was the perfect high-sporadic energy to match my persona, giving context to my introverted tendencies. I loved the entire process and I think fans will be able to see the fun we had making it.”

Bear’s most recent album, Mahal, came out in April via Dead Oceans.

