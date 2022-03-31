News

Toro y Moi Shares Video for New Single “Déjà Vu” Mahal Due Out April 29 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Chris Maggio



Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has shared a video for his new single, “Déjà Vu.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, Mahal, which will be out on April 29 via Dead Oceans. View the video below.

In a press release, Bear states regarding the video: “I hope you enjoy this small slice of American pie that I have prepared for you.”

Upon announcement of the album in January, Bear shared the tracks “Postman” and “Magazine.” Last month, he shared the album track “The Loop,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, Outer Peace, was released in 2019 via Carpark.

