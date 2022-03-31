 Toro y Moi Shares Video for New Single “Déjà Vu” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 31st, 2022  
Toro y Moi Shares Video for New Single “Déjà Vu”

Mahal Due Out April 29 via Dead Oceans

Mar 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Chris Maggio
Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has shared a video for his new single, “Déjà Vu.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, Mahal, which will be out on April 29 via Dead Oceans. View the video below.

In a press release, Bear states regarding the video: “I hope you enjoy this small slice of American pie that I have prepared for you.”

Upon announcement of the album in January, Bear shared the tracks “Postman” and “Magazine.” Last month, he shared the album track “The Loop,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, Outer Peace, was released in 2019 via Carpark.

