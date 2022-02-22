Toro y Moi Shares Video for New Single “The Loop”
Mahal Due Out April 29 via Dead Oceans
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Chris Maggio
Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) has shared a video for his new single “The Loop.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming studio album, Mahal, which will be out on April 29 via Dead Oceans. View the Company Studio-directed video below.
Upon announcement of the album last month, Toro y Moi shared the tracks “Postman” and “Magazine.” His most recent album, Outer Peace, was released in 2019 via Carpark.
