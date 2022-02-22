TORRES Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates, Shares Nirvana and Rodney Crowell Covers
Thirstier Out Now via Merge
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) has announced rescheduled U.K. and Europe dates for her upcoming tour with Superchunk, which is set to begin this Friday. Scott has also shared her covers of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and Rodney Crowell’s “Making Memories of Us.” The reel-to-reel tape recorded covers were previously available as a 7-inch single release from Merge. Listen to the covers and view the list of tour dates below.
Scott’s most recent album, Thirstier, came out last July via Merge. It featured the songs “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Hug From a Dinosaur,” and title track “Thirstier,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
TORRES 2022 Tour Dates:
Feb 25 Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat*
Feb 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*
Apr 12 Washington, DC – Black Cat^
Apr 13 New York, NY – Webster Hall^
Apr 14 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club^
Apr 15 Woodstock, NY – Colony^
Apr 16 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall^
Aug 16 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
Aug 17 Glasgow, UK – Mono
Aug 18 Manchester, UK – Night & Day
Aug 20 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival
Aug 22 London, UK – Bush Hall
Aug 24 Torremolinos, ES – Canelaparty Festival
Aug 25 Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN
Aug 27 Utrecht, NL – Ekko
Aug 28 Hamburg, DE – Ubel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
Aug 29 Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
Aug 31 Paris, FR – La Boule Noir
Sep 01 Gent, BE – Charlatan
Sep 02 Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur
Sep 03 Zürich, CH – Rote Fabrik
* solo w/ Superchunk
^ w/ Superchunk
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Twain Shares New Single “King of Fools” (News) — Twain
- Cola Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “So Excited” (News) — Cola
- The Afghan Whigs Share New Song “I’ll Make You See God,” Announce Tour Dates (News) — The Afghan Whigs
- TORRES Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates, Shares Nirvana and Rodney Crowell Covers (News) — TORRES, Superchunk
- Elf Power Sign to Yep Roc, Share New Single “The Gas Inside the Tank” (News) — Elf Power
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.