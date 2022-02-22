News

TORRES Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates, Shares Nirvana and Rodney Crowell Covers Thirstier Out Now via Merge

Photography by Shervin Lainez



TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) has announced rescheduled U.K. and Europe dates for her upcoming tour with Superchunk, which is set to begin this Friday. Scott has also shared her covers of Nirvana’s “All Apologies” and Rodney Crowell’s “Making Memories of Us.” The reel-to-reel tape recorded covers were previously available as a 7-inch single release from Merge. Listen to the covers and view the list of tour dates below.

Scott’s most recent album, Thirstier, came out last July via Merge. It featured the songs “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Hug From a Dinosaur,” and title track “Thirstier,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/making-memories-of-us-all-apologies">Making Memories of Us / All Apologies by Torres</a>

TORRES 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 25 Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat*

Feb 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

Apr 12 Washington, DC – Black Cat^

Apr 13 New York, NY – Webster Hall^

Apr 14 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club^

Apr 15 Woodstock, NY – Colony^

Apr 16 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall^

Aug 16 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Aug 17 Glasgow, UK – Mono

Aug 18 Manchester, UK – Night & Day

Aug 20 Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival

Aug 22 London, UK – Bush Hall

Aug 24 Torremolinos, ES – Canelaparty Festival

Aug 25 Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN

Aug 27 Utrecht, NL – Ekko

Aug 28 Hamburg, DE – Ubel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

Aug 29 Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

Aug 31 Paris, FR – La Boule Noir

Sep 01 Gent, BE – Charlatan

Sep 02 Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur

Sep 03 Zürich, CH – Rote Fabrik

* solo w/ Superchunk

^ w/ Superchunk

