News

All





TORRES Shares Video for New Song “Dressing America” and Announces New Tour Dates Silver Tongue Due Out January 31 via Merge





TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) is releasing a new album, Silver Tongue, on January 31 via Merge. Now she has shared another song from the album, "Dressing America," via a video for the track that sometimes finds her mainly undressed. It's the final pre-release single from the album. She has also announced some new tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by all of TORRES' upcoming tour dates.

Ashley Connor directed the video and had this to say about it: "An ode to every sacrificial act of love. Starring our hero Cowboy Mackenzie, who will gladly carry any lover through the snow. A few friends made the video during the December squall."

Previously TORRES shared Silver Tongue's first single and opening track, "Good Scare," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, "Gracious Day" (an earlier version of "Gracious Day" was previously shared in 2018).

Silver Tongue is her first album for Merge and follows Three Futures, which was released in September 2017 via 4AD. In April 2018, only a few months after Three Futures' release, in a Twitter post Scott announced that 4AD had dropped her for "not being commercially successful enough." Scott fully self-produced Silver Tongue, a first for her.

A previous press release described the album this way: "Throughout Silver Tongue, Scott wrestles with the highs and lows of what 'being in love' might mean over heady guitars and swirling synths. Even when singing in more subdued tones, her voice is fervent, her lyrics stirring and unyielding as she draws from both the divine and the everyday. While potent vocal hooks punctuate songs, the knottiness lurking underneath reflects Scott's real-time processing of her emotions while making the record. This is immediate in album opener 'Good Scare,' which details the courage one finds when chasing the person of one's dreams."

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

TORRES Tour Dates:

Fri. Jan. 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show) - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. March 3 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Wed. March 4 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Thu. March 5 - London, UK @ Oslo

Fri. March 6 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Sat. March 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

Mon. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

Tue. March 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Wed. March 11 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. March 12 - Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

Fri. March 13 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Sat. March 14 - Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

Mon. March 16 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

Thu. March 26 - Sun. March 29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Tue. March 31 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Wed. April 1 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room

Sat. April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sun. April 5 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

Mon. April 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Wed. April 8 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thu. April 9 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten

Fri. April 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)

Sat. April 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

Mon. April 13 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Tue. April 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Wed. April 22 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot

Sat. April 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sun. April 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

Mon. April 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Tue. April 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Wed. April 29 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Thu. April 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Fri. May 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Wed. May 13 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Thu. May 14 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

Sun. May 17 - Fairfield, CT @ Stageone

Tue. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Thu. May 21 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Fri. May 22 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sat. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sun. May 24 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Thu. May 28 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.