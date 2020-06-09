News

TORRES Shares Video for New Song “Too Big for the Glory Hole” Silver Tongue Out Now via Merge





TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) released a new album, Silver Tongue, back in January via Merge. Now she has shared a new song, “Too Big for the Glory Hole,” via a video for the track, which is being described as a Silver Tongue B-side. Scott’s girlfriend Jenna Gribbon directed the video, which was filmed at home under quarantine. The song was recorded last fall and originally was included on a bonus 7-inch packaged with the vinyl version of Silver Tongue, but is now available digitally. Watch the video below.

In a press release Scott had this to say about the song and video: “I recorded this song in the fall of last year, at O’Deer in Brooklyn where I’d recorded Silver Tongue a few months prior. It was just Matan, who owns the studio, and myself in the room. He engineered and I played organ and Rhodes and some sad synths. I wrote it before I moved in with my girlfriend. I was living alone in the East Village before and having a hard time of it. This song is what came of the loneliness. As far as the video, my girlfriend Jenna made the whole thing on her iPhone in quarantine. Filmed it, directed it, edited it, and she even double-processed my hair for it. She can do anything.”

Previously TORRES shared Silver Tongue’s first single and opening track, “Good Scare,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Gracious Day” (an earlier version of “Gracious Day” was previously shared in 2018). Then Scott shared another song from the album, “Dressing America,” via a video for the track that sometimes found her mainly undressed.

Silver Tongue is her first album for Merge and follows Three Futures, which was released in September 2017 via 4AD. In April 2018, only a few months after Three Futures’ release, in a Twitter post Scott announced that 4AD had dropped her for “not being commercially successful enough.” Scott fully self-produced Silver Tongue, a first for her.

A previous press release described the album this way: “Throughout Silver Tongue, Scott wrestles with the highs and lows of what ‘being in love’ might mean over heady guitars and swirling synths. Even when singing in more subdued tones, her voice is fervent, her lyrics stirring and unyielding as she draws from both the divine and the everyday. While potent vocal hooks punctuate songs, the knottiness lurking underneath reflects Scott’s real-time processing of her emotions while making the record. This is immediate in album opener ‘Good Scare,’ which details the courage one finds when chasing the person of one’s dreams.”

Read our 2020 interview with TORRES on Silver Tongue.

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

