TORRES – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It
Silver Tongue Out Now via Merge
TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) has released a new album, Silver Tongue, today via Merge. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Yesterday we posted our review of the album and you can read that here. Also below are TORRES' upcoming tour dates.
Previously TORRES shared Silver Tongue's first single and opening track, "Good Scare," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, "Gracious Day" (an earlier version of "Gracious Day" was previously shared in 2018). Then Scott shared another song from the album, "Dressing America," via a video for the track that sometimes found her mainly undressed.
Silver Tongue is her first album for Merge and follows Three Futures, which was released in September 2017 via 4AD. In April 2018, only a few months after Three Futures' release, in a Twitter post Scott announced that 4AD had dropped her for "not being commercially successful enough." Scott fully self-produced Silver Tongue, a first for her.
A previous press release described the album this way: "Throughout Silver Tongue, Scott wrestles with the highs and lows of what 'being in love' might mean over heady guitars and swirling synths. Even when singing in more subdued tones, her voice is fervent, her lyrics stirring and unyielding as she draws from both the divine and the everyday. While potent vocal hooks punctuate songs, the knottiness lurking underneath reflects Scott's real-time processing of her emotions while making the record. This is immediate in album opener 'Good Scare,' which details the courage one finds when chasing the person of one's dreams."
Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.
Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.
TORRES Tour Dates:
Fri. Jan. 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show) - SOLD OUT
Sat. Feb. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. March 3 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
Wed. March 4 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
Thu. March 5 - London, UK @ Oslo
Fri. March 6 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Sat. March 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)
Mon. March 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer
Tue. March 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Wed. March 11 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Thu. March 12 - Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
Fri. March 13 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Sat. March 14 - Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica
Mon. March 16 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label
Thu. March 26 - Sun. March 29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
Tue. March 31 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Wed. April 1 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room
Sat. April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sun. April 5 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
Mon. April 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Wed. April 8 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
Thu. April 9 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten
Fri. April 10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock Room)
Sat. April 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos
Mon. April 13 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Tue. April 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Wed. April 22 - Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot
Sat. April 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Sun. April 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
Mon. April 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Tue. April 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
Wed. April 29 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
Thu. April 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Fri. May 1 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Wed. May 13 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
Thu. May 14 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
Sun. May 17 - Fairfield, CT @ Stageone
Tue. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
Thu. May 21 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Fri. May 22 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Sat. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Sun. May 24 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
Thu. May 28 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Caroline Polachek Did “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” on a Big Revolving Rock on Kimmel (News) — Caroline Polachek
- Morrissey Shares New Song “Love Is On Its Way Out” (News) — Morrissey
- My Favorite Album: Lucy Dacus on LCD Soundsystem’s “This Is Happening” (Interview) — LCD Soundsystem, Lucy Dacus, My Favorite Album
- Peter Bjorn and John Share Video for New Song “Drama King” (News) — Peter Bjorn and John
- Metronomy Share New Song “Up, Higher” as an Amazon Original (News) — Metronomy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.