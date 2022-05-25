News

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares New Single “The Sleeper” When the Lights Go Due Out July 22 via Nice Age





Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has shared a new single, “The Sleeper.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, When the Lights Go, which will be out on July 22 via his own imprint label, Nice Age. Listen below.

Previously shared singles from the upcoming album are “Blood in the Snow” and “Crosswalk.”

